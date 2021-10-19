The International Directorate Office of APECS will be funded and hosted by UiT, in partnership with the Norwegian Polar Institute (NPI) and the FRAM – High North Research Centre for Climate and the Environment (FRAM).
This opportunity is a temporary position for five years. The place of work is UiT in Tromsø, Norway.
Responsibilities and duties:
- Leading and overseeing the APECS International Directorate Office
- Guiding, overseeing, and enhancing APECS’s activities and developing new initiatives
- Maintaining regular contact with (and reporting to) the Executive Committee, the APECS Council, Project Groups, National Committees, Advisory Committee, and overall membership
- Providing mentorship, management training and support for APECS committees, Project Groups, projects, events and activities
- Facilitating the planning and organization of APECS events and activities
- Fundraising for the APECS International Directorate Office and other APECS activities
- Leading and managing APECS involvement in externally funded projects
- Ensuring the structure of the organization is maintained and runs effectively
- Liaising with APECS partners and sponsors, including major science funding bodies and polar organizations and institutions
- Providing day-to-day administrative support to the organization and members
Qualifications required:
- A PhD in natural or social sciences related to polar or alpine research, or related work experience
- Experience in working with international projects and/or international organizations, teamwork, and collaborations
- Project management skills
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Experience in mentoring and managing people (including staff and volunteers), including strong cultural awareness
- Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
- Excellent oral and written English language skills
Advantageous qualifications
- Website management and development
- Organizing online or in-person training activities
- Experience in writing reports, and budget management
- Knowledge in public relations and use of social media as well other forms of communication
- Willingness to travel
- Experience in any of the Scandinavian languages, and/or willingness to explore them
The assessment will emphasize the candidates motivation and personal suitability for the position.
We offer:
- A good working environment with dedicated colleagues
- Flexible working hours and a state collective pay agreement
- Pension scheme through the state pension fund
The position is placed in government pay scale position code 1434 (adviser) or code 1364 (senior adviser) on the pay scale for Norwegian state employees, depending on qualifications.
There is a 2% deduction for contribution to the Norwegian Public Service Pension Fund.
Application
The application must be submitted electronically via www.jobbnorge.no, and shall include:
- CV and application letter
- Diplomas and transcripts
- Contact information to 2-3 references
All documentation has to be in English.
Assessment
The applicants will be assessed by an expert committee. The applicants who are the most qualified will be called to an interview shortly after the application deadline. The interview shall, among other things, aim to clarify the applicant’s personal suitability and motivation for the position.
For the full position discription, visit here.
For further information please contact:
Senior adviser Dr. Kata Bohus, e-mail: kata.bohus@uit.no; phone +47 77660397
APECS Executive Director Dr. Josefine Lenz, e-mail: Josefine.Lenz@apecs.is, phone +49-331-288 2219.