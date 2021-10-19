Application

The application must be submitted electronically via www.jobbnorge.no, and shall include:

CV and application letter

Diplomas and transcripts

Contact information to 2-3 references

All documentation has to be in English.

Assessment

The applicants will be assessed by an expert committee. The applicants who are the most qualified will be called to an interview shortly after the application deadline. The interview shall, among other things, aim to clarify the applicant’s personal suitability and motivation for the position.