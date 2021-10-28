The University of Akureyri is accepting applications for the Nansen visiting professorship or Nansen Research fellowship based on a cooperation between the governments of Iceland and Norway.

The Nansen Professorship in Arctic Studies at the University of Akureyri is a tribute to the famous Norwegian polar scientist and humanist Fridtjof Nansen and is awarded for a twelve-month period, with the possibility of an extension up to an additional year, to a person working on issues that bear on the legal, economic, social, political, natural and health circumstances in the Arctic. The Nansen professor is located at the University of Akureyri and is awarded to individuals (academic or researcher) to conduct their research on Arctic issues of common interest between Iceland and Norway.

For the 2022/2023 scholarship the selection committee seeks a candidate interested in contributing a year to focus their research effort on technological, natural, health, legal, political, or social issues related to the Arctic with special emphasis on issues that are shared between Iceland and Norway, with examples such as natural resource management, climate change, health science, resource extraction and governance in the Arctic.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE:

to contribute to research at the University of Akureyri,

to work closely with other researchers in furthering the northern research milieu at the University of Akureyri and contribute to the development of the University of the Arctic,

to support and facilitate continuous cooperation between the University of Akureyri and Norwegian research institutions dedicated to Arctic issues,

to give public lectures on Arctic issues in local, national, and international fora and to participate in the contemporary debate on changes in the Arctic,

to disseminate research findings to both governments of Iceland and Norway, and

be available to advice public officials on the topics proposed by the candidate.

The application deadline is November 15th, 2021. Formal period of employment starts in April 2022. It is highly recommended that the Nansen Visiting professor resides in Akureyri during the fellowship, but expectations and requirements of physical presence will be tailored to the successful candidate. Applications should be sent in digital form to nansen@unak.is. A standard application form is not used.

ENCLOSED DOCUMENTS SHOULD INCLUDE:

A detailed account of education and experience in addition to confirmed copies of diplomas.

A detailed account of research and teaching activities.

A detailed proposal for research activities during the period, a dissemination plan as well as

other planned academic activities (field work, laboratory work or surveys, as an example).

other planned academic activities (field work, laboratory work or surveys, as an example). Letters of reference.

Publication‘s applicants consider to be their foremost academic publications (up to ten

publications), either by sending the publication documents attached to the application, or through a link to where they can be accessed in digital form.

All applications will be answered in January 2022. Insufficient applications will not be considered. The selection committee reserves the right to reject all applications. Enquiries concerning the post should be sent to nansen@unak.is

Read more information in the flyer.

For more information about the University of Akureyri and the Nansen professorship please visit www.unak.is/nansen