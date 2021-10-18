The position will be part of the education and research environment at the High North Center, and the research project will be linked to economic relations between Norway / the High North and China. Norwegian/Arctic economic interests and investments in China are central topics. Other relevant topics are sustainable development in China and the High North related to e.g. blue economy, smart city / community development, citizen involvement in community development and performance management, the technological development and consequences for the economy and society, as well as Chinese and Russian economic cooperation in the High North.
A preliminary version of your research project must be included as part of your application. You are welcome to contact the faculty to discuss the project. During the first two months of being employed as a research fellow you must complete the description of the project and submit the formal application to the PhD programme at Nord University Business School.
The four year scholarship includes 25 % teaching and/or research assistance responsibilities. Examples of tasks could be teaching/supervision, planning and organizing seminars etc.
As a PhD candidate you will be part of a structured programme that includes courses, article writing and participation in scientific conferences and seminars. A research stay abroad at a university is encouraged. You will also be connected to one of the existing research groups at the Business School. PhD candidates are appointed a main supervisor at the faculty, and a co-supervisor who is often from another institution.The candidate will work to produce a doctoral dissertation, which is to be written in English.
The candidate will be required to maintain a working presence at Nord University Business School, Bodø.
Qualification requirements:
- A university degree of minimum five years (300 ECTS credits) within the field of business (Master of Science), or equivalent education, of which at least two years (120 ECTS) at the master level that includes a master thesis as the final academic accomplishment. A minimum of 90 ECTS credits must be within the proposed area of research
- Excellent grades from your Master of Science degree (normally an average of B or better and the same for the master thesis, or equivalent level in a different grading system)
- Candidates must qualify for admission to the PhD program, all requirements must be documented
- Excellent English written and oral language skills. Applicants from non-European countries where English is not the official language must present an official language test report. More detailed info on requirements
- Good analytical skills and knowledge about research methods relevant for the proposed project
Qualified applicants will be ranked according to the following criteria:
- The quality and feasibility of the outlined research project
- Themes and perspectives from the applicant's master's degree
- Quality of the master's thesis
- Knowledge of China and the Chinese language is an advantage
- Applicant's description of motivation for the doctoral dissertation
- Relevant experience from research work
- It is an advantage if candidates speak Norwegian, or other Scandinavian languages.
- Personal suitability and grades.
Nord University offer:
- The annual salary for PhD candidates is set at wage level 54 (NOK 491 200) in the Norwegian State Salary Scale (equivalent to approximately EUR 46 000). As an employee of Nord University, you will be member of the Norwegian Public Service Pension Fund. A statutory payment to the Norwegian Public Service Pension Fund will be deducted from the salary automatically.
- Advantages within the Government Pension Fund for borrowing, insurance and pension.
- Creative and collegial working environment.
- Flexible working hours.
- Active university sports team.
General information:
The person who is appointed must abide by the applicable laws, agreements, and directives. The responsibilities and duties associated with the position may change with future reorganization at Nord University.
Termination can be considered if admission to the doctoral program is not available within the deadline, in the absence of annual reporting of progress and / or serious failure in progress and in compulsory work.
The public sector workforce is expected to reflect the diversity of the population in general. Nord University therefore encourages qualified candidates with disabilities, gaps in their CV, immigrant backgrounds or different life experience to apply.
Nord University practices moderate allocation according to gender quotas in accordance with the Basic Agreement for State Employees. If applicants indicate they have disabilities or gaps in their CV, their details may be used anonymously for the purposes of governmental annual review.
Contact information:
- Professional inquiries: Director of the High North Center, Professor Frode Mellemvik, Frode.Mellemvik@nord.no, tlf. 91560270
- Administrative inquiries: kontorsjef Ellen Abelgård, ellen.abelgard@nord.no, tlf. 75 51 76 68
Application process:
Applicants will be evaluated by an internal expert committee.
Appropriate applicants will be invited for an interview, trial lecture or other presentations.
The Business School reserves the right not to hire applicants who may be scientifically qualified but who do not meet other criteria such as language, educational background or personal characteristics.
Application:
Application must be submitted electronically by 16.11.2021.
The application must include:
- Cover letter outlining the candidate’s motivation and suitability for the position.
- Master thesis (full text), or (if not yet submitted) a preliminary version.
- Description of your tentative research project, 3-5 pages, including the theoretical basis, intended methodology and timeline, see info on relevant topic under "About the position"
- A complete CV (education, work experience and publications).
- Certified copies of academic degree transcripts for academic degrees (both bachelor and master degree) and other relevant qualifications. Originals must be submitted on request.
- Any other activity that is considered relevant to the position, and which is to be taken into account when assessing, must be documented.
- Names and contact information for 1-3 references (one of these should be the main supervisor from the master's thesis). Enter your relationship to the person, email and phone number.
- Applicants with a foreign education must attach official documentation showing which grades on the diploma are on a high academic level and the criteria that underpin this assessment. If the original testimonial, grade transcripts and the additional documentation or scientific work is not in English or a Scandinavian language, a certified translation must be submitted. It is an advantage to attach NOKUT's general approval that the education corresponds to the Norwegian master's degree. Visit www.nokut.no for more information on general approval of higher education
All documents must be uploaded as attachments to the electronic application form. It is the applicant's responsibility to submit the complete documentation within the deadline.
After the application period has expired a list of applicants will be published. Note that, in special cases, the identity of particular applicants to a position may be made public even when that applicant has requested that their application be processed confidentially. Applicants requesting an exemption from publication of their identity must explain their reasons for doing so in their application. In this case, advance notice will be given in the event of a decision to make any information about the applicant public.
