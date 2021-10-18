Nord University Business School is currently looking to recruit a new research fellow / PhD candidate within the field of China, the High North and economic development.

The position will be part of the education and research environment at the High North Center, and the research project will be linked to economic relations between Norway / the High North and China. Norwegian/Arctic economic interests and investments in China are central topics. Other relevant topics are sustainable development in China and the High North related to e.g. blue economy, smart city / community development, citizen involvement in community development and performance management, the technological development and consequences for the economy and society, as well as Chinese and Russian economic cooperation in the High North.

A preliminary version of your research project must be included as part of your application. You are welcome to contact the faculty to discuss the project. During the first two months of being employed as a research fellow you must complete the description of the project and submit the formal application to the PhD programme at Nord University Business School.

The four year scholarship includes 25 % teaching and/or research assistance responsibilities. Examples of tasks could be teaching/supervision, planning and organizing seminars etc.

As a PhD candidate you will be part of a structured programme that includes courses, article writing and participation in scientific conferences and seminars. A research stay abroad at a university is encouraged. You will also be connected to one of the existing research groups at the Business School. PhD candidates are appointed a main supervisor at the faculty, and a co-supervisor who is often from another institution.The candidate will work to produce a doctoral dissertation, which is to be written in English.

The candidate will be required to maintain a working presence at Nord University Business School, Bodø.

Qualification requirements: