The aim of HELSUS Policy Briefs Series is to bring up-to-date sustainability research closer to civil servants and decision-makers. Policy Briefs summarise important and current knowledge according to the latest research and provide guidance how to implement their findings in decision-making. HELSUS Policy Briefs aspire to contribute to the transition towards more sustainable societies.

The first HELSUS Policy Brief, titled ‘Promoting comprehensive sustainability in strategy work in the Arctic’, focuses on addressing comprehensive sustainability in the Arctic strategy work. Seven sustainability professionals contributed to the first publication giving viewpoints and conclusions into policy discussion of the situation in the Arctic.

As a result of climate change, the Arctic has changed. The changes are particularly evident in the weakening of biodiversity and cultural vitality. These changes present significant challenges to the future of the Arctic regions. The purpose of this policy recommendation is to demonstrate, by using examples from Finland, how the different dimensions of sustainability must be comprehensively considered when preparing strategies concerning the Arctic.

