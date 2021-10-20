The EU’s Arctic engagement and what Arctic nations and stakeholders can expect from the EU in the coming years will be on the table at Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit Conference on Wednesday 17th November 2021 .

The session will host two panel discussions tackling the topic from different vantage points.

Joining for the discussion are Petteri Vuorimäki, Ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Affairs, Raphaël Goulet, Head of unit B.1, DG MARE, European Commission, Nicole Biebow, EU Polar cluster, Alfred Wegener Institute (TBC) and Elle Merete Omma, Head of EU unit, Saami Council.

Furthermore, the session will be joined by Nina Brander, Senior specialist at the Prime Minister’s Office, Kari Aalto, Director at East and North Finland EU office, Liisa Ansala, Director at Chamber of Lapland, Liisa Rohweder, Secretary General at WWF and Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi, Member of the European Committee of the Regions.

The discussion will be moderated by Arctic Centre researcher Adam Stepien, who will lead the discussion into the role of the EU in Arctic affairs and stakeholder views on the awareness of the Arctic dimension.

