On Wednesday, October 13, the Arctic Choco Conference is taking place online. The objective of the Arctic Choco Conference is to strengthen the research-based support for developing the beyond sustainability-concept for Arctic Kultasuklaa.

The virtual Arctic Choco Conference is organised together with Kultasuklaa, Häme University of Applied Sciences, University of Cape Coast, City of Hämeenlinna, Crazy Town Hämeenlinna and Ambitious Africa, sponsored by FinCEAL.

The virtual Conference brings together the researchers from HAMK and Cape Coast University, other selected stakeholders from Ghana and potential impact investors.

For more information visit the event page here or contact Ms. Jennifer Ohemeng at jennifer@ambitiousafrica.org.