The Mohn Prize seeks to recognize outstanding research related to the Arctic. The award also aims at putting issues that are central to the further development of the Arctic on the national and international agenda. Now the time has come to announce who is the winner of the Mohn Prize 2022.
The announcement will find place at the Fram Center in Tromsø, 12 of November, at 2 p.m. (Norwegian time).
Program:
- What is the Mohn Prize?
by Synnøve des Bouvrie, President of Academia Borealis, Northern-Norway’s Academy of Science and Letters
- Announcement of the winner
by Dag Rune Olsen, Rector of UiT the Arctic University of Norway
- Greetings from the winner
- Professional justification of the award
by Marit Reigstad, Professor, UiT the Arctic University of Norway
- Arctic Frontiers as arena for awarding of the prize
by Anu Fredrikson, Executive Director of Arctic Frontiers
- Entertainment
by the Music conservatory, UiT
- Refreshments
Please follow the link for online registration if you wish to attend the ceremony. Registration deadline is 9 of November. You can also follow the ceremony on stream by following this link.