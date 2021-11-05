The International Mohn Prize for Outstanding Research Related to the Arctic (The Mohn Prize) has been established in collaboration by Academia Borealis The Academy of Sciences and Letters of Northern Norway (NNVA), Tromsø research foundation (TFS) and UiT The Arctic University of Norway (UiT). The prize amounts to 2 million NOK, and is awarded biennially.

The Mohn Prize seeks to recognize outstanding research related to the Arctic. The award also aims at putting issues that are central to the further development of the Arctic on the national and international agenda. Now the time has come to announce who is the winner of the Mohn Prize 2022.

The announcement will find place at the Fram Center in Tromsø, 12 of November, at 2 p.m. (Norwegian time).

Program:

What is the Mohn Prize?

by Synnøve des Bouvrie, President of Academia Borealis, Northern-Norway’s Academy of Science and Letters

by Dag Rune Olsen, Rector of UiT the Arctic University of Norway

Professional justification of the award

by Marit Reigstad, Professor, UiT the Arctic University of Norway

by Anu Fredrikson, Executive Director of Arctic Frontiers

by the Music conservatory, UiT

Please follow the link for online registration if you wish to attend the ceremony. Registration deadline is 9 of November. You can also follow the ceremony on stream by following this link.