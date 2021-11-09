The Executive Organizing Committee for the Arctic Observing Summit (AOS) 2022 is seeking community input, in the form of brief statements, that will help guide discussions during the AOS Thematic Working Group sessions.

The theme for this hybrid Summit, convening 30 March - 1 April 2022, in Tromsø, Norway and online, is Arctic observing at the intersection of health, understanding, and resilience.

The Arctic Observing Summit is a biennial summit that aims to provide community-driven guidance for the design, implementation, coordination, and sustained operation of an international network of Arctic observing systems. The AOS provides a platform to address urgent and broadly recognized needs of Arctic observing across all components of the Arctic system.

The 2022 Arctic Observing Summit will focus on how sustained observations can contribute to improved well-being of Arctic residents and a better understanding of rapid Arctic change to build resilience and inform responses from the local to the global scale. The AOS will explore specific actions to help advance the Sustaining Arctic Observing Networks (SAON) Roadmap for Arctic Observing and Data Systems (ROADS).

Community input can highlight important data, management, or logistical needs or gaps, explore emerging opportunities, address a current challenge, present new initiatives or technology that can contribute to Arctic observing (including global programs), or review on-going observing activities or issues that are relevant for the development, application, operation, or support of a sustained Arctic observing network.

Short statements should link to the theme identified for AOS 2022, but other topics relevant to the working groups that have been established for AOS 2022 are welcome, including: Regional to Global Observing, Food Security, Data Sharing, System Integration, Utility and Benefits, and Capacity Building.

A full description of the thematic focus and working groups that have been established for AOS 2022 can be found on the meeting homepage.

Input on other important and relevant topics related to AOS are welcome under the category of "Other": Other high-priority issues for Arctic observing," but organizers ask that authors contact the AOS Executive Organizing Committee by email (aos@arcticobserving.com) and send a proposed title and brief description to discuss the topic prior to preparing the statement for inclusion.

Organizers are also accepting poster abstract submissions for the AOS 2022 conference.

Deadline to submit input: 15 January 2022

For more information, go to:

AOS 2022 homepage

For questions, contact:

Ravi Darwin Sankar

Email: sankarrd@longwood.edu

Phone: 434-390-1714

Maribeth Murray