In an interview by the HSE University , Igor Makarov, Head of the HSE Laboratory for Economics of Climate Change at HSE University, speaks about the pressing problems Russia and the world are facing in relation to climate change, and the research HSE scholars are doing on the subject.

In the interview, Makarov describes HSE University's research focus on different elements of climate change issues. He explains that HSE University examine the transition risks related to global decarbonization and how it will affect the Russian economy and that there is a focus on issues related to emission regulation. Furthermore, by analyzing its impact on forest fires, the university studies physical risks related to climate change as well.

Makarov mentions that recently HSE University has collaborated with various international actors: "We collaborate with various European think tanks on the implementation of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and carry out joint projects with the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs and the German Historical Institute."

In the coming year, HSE University will work on analytical support for the development of carbon regulation in Russia.

HSE University (National Research University Higher School of Economics) has been a member of UArctic since May, 2021.