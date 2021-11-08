The GRISCO research project invites communities near Disco Bay, Greenland to co-produce knowledge with scientists on a socially, culturally, ecologically, and economically sustainable design of ice sheet conservation of Greenland’s glaciers for helping slow down the global sea-level rise.

By applying the Payments for Ecosystem Services approach on ice sheet conservation, Greenlanders could gain income from ice sheet conservation.

Which aspects need to be considered in the modelling of the ice sheet conservation method for ensuring social, cultural, ecological, and economic sustainability for Greenlanders? The results of the project will be produced will be made available for Greenlanders for informed decision-making on the topic.

The project is funded by the Nordic Council of Ministers’ Arctic Cooperation Programme. More information about the project: https://www.arcticcentre.org/EN/grisco

Welcome to discuss ice sheet conservation and its societal and ecological dimensions at our side event at Greenland Science Week on Thursday 11th November at 14-15 at the Ilisimatusarfik Auditorium.

More information.

Contact

Ilona Mettiäinen

Institution: Arctic Center, University of Lapland, Finland

Email: Ilona.mettiainen@ulapland.fi