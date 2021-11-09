UArctic International Secretariat has a new team member, Janette Peltokorpi, who started in September 2021 as the new Director of Governance and Finance Support.

Janette is responsible in supporting UArctic's governance and financial processes, including administrative support for the Board and Assembly of UArctic, legal and financial registrations of UArctic legal entity, and overseeing the membership fee process.

She started her UArctic career in spring 2018 as an intern at the UArctic International Secretariat, working as part of the UArctic Congress 2018 organising team. After her internship, she continued as the coordinator and project manager for the UArctic Thematic Network Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity at the University of Lapland. Now, after three years, she has returned to the Secretariat in a new role.

Janette holds a Master's degree in Social Sciences on management from University of Lapland, and Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lapland University of Applied Sciences. Her studies included also Russian language and culture studies, Expertise studies in Russia and Eastern Europe, as well as student exchange in St. Petersburg. She also has extensive experience on working with student associations. Janette spends her free time knitting, taking care of her balcony garden and going for forest walks in the beautiful Arctic nature.