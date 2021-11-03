The University of New Hampshire's Earth System Research Center invites applications for a postdoctoral associate in snow hydrology. This full-time, one- to two-year position will be located in Durham, New Hampshire.

The successful candidate will address gaps in the scientific understanding of shallow snowpacks, melt, and runoff with consideration of snow and vegetation interactions using optical, thermal, hyperspectral, and lidar remote sensing via unpiloted aerial vehicle (UAV) and satellite platforms. The position allows opportunities for growth, the flexibility to define and pursue new research, and the ability to engage with the broader snow community.

Candidates should have qualifications and interests in a combination of the following topics:

Hydrology and snow hydrology;

Remote sensing, both unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and satellite-based; and

Big data analytics and machine learning.

The postdoctoral researcher will be expected to be part of a well-established interdisciplinary research group and take part field collection at sites that will be up to 1.5 months in duration. The Center seeks a candidate with an understanding of winter field-based experiments, analysis, and modeling. The researcher should plan to lead publication writing and development of grant proposals. The applicant does not need to have considerable expertise in UAVs and airborne sensors, though experience in related fields and instrumentation as well as the ability to pursue a Federal Aviation Administration UAV flying license would be considered an asset.

Applications should include:

Letter of application indicating that the applicant is willing to have their scientific, teaching, and other qualifications assessed;

Curriculum vitae, including field experience, education, previous employments, and other relevant experience;

Complete list of publications, highlighting the three most important and why; and

Two or three letters of recommendation.

Applications will be evaluated as soon as they are received, and the position will remain open until filled. While the start date is flexible, full consideration will be given to applications that are received before 5 November 2021.

Application review begins: Friday, 5 November 2021

For more information, go to :

Full position description

For questions, contact:

Jennifer Jacobs

Email: jennifer.jacobs@unh.edu

Phone: 603-862-0635