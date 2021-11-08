Tuesday, November 16
11:00 am – 12:30 pm PST
Online via Zoom
Register here: https://events.uw.edu/d/d8qjkv/
The conversation will focus on how the Heiltsuk Nation's success in regaining control of their fishery might be used as a model, and how different approaches to tribal rights and law in each country affect these efforts.
Panelists:
- Louise Brady, Kiks.ádi Tlingit, Founder, Herring Protectors
- Louisa Housty-Jones, Heiltsuk, Councillor, Heiltsuk Nation
- Matthew Newman, Senior Staff Attorney, Native American Rights Fund, Alaska
- Saul ‘Hazil’hba Brown, Nuu-chah-nulth/Heiltsuk, 3rd year law, University of Victoria, former negotiator for Heiltsuk reconciliation process
- Vina Brown, Nuu-chah-nulth/Heiltsuk, PhD candidate, University of Alaska, Adjunct Faculty, Northwest Indian College
Moderated by: Charlotte Coté, Associate Professor, American Indian Studies, University of Washington.