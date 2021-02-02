Support is currently available for early career researchers, Arctic researchers at Russian institutions and/or focusing on the Russian Arctic, and Indigenous Scholars and Knowledge holders with homeland in the Arctic. Deadline: February 10, 2021.

The International Arctic Science Committee (IASC) is pleased to announce the availability of registration fee support for the online Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 (19 - 26 March 2021).

Please submit your application by no later than 10 February 2021 via https://forms.gle/SrzgHV7KAPUL5uScA

Registration fee support via this process is currently available for:

Early career researchers including students all the way through early-career professionals up to 5 years past PhD (or other terminal degree) with an Arctic research focus (an allowance will be made for career breaks such as parental leave)

Arctic researchers of all career stages at Russian institutions and/or focusing on the Russian Arctic

Indigenous Scholars and Knowledge holders with homeland in the Arctic of all backgrounds and career stages

who are actively participating in the conference, including but not limited to giving a presentation in the Science Symposium or organizing / participating in an Arctic science community or business meeting (e.g. as a panelist, workshop organizer, rapporteurs).

Applicants also have to be either:

researchers / scholars with an affiliation with an institution / organization in an IASC member country (Austria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States); or

researchers / scholars residing in an IASC member country who currently do not have any affiliation with an institution / organization;

Indigenous scholars and / or knowledge holders with homeland in the Arctic

Registration fee support will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Read more and apply

If you have any questions please contact the IASC Secretariat at info@iasc.info