Cultural Revitalization Through Arctic Arts
Thursday, February 25, 2020
11:00-12:00 EST/GMT-5
9:00-10:00 Yellowknife
12:00-13:00 Nain
17:00-18:00 Oslo
2:00-3:00 (next day) Khabarovsk
Speakers
Jessica Winters – Nunatsiavut, NL, Canada
Painter, Printmaker and Textile Artist
Stanislav Tsymzhitov – Nanai, Nanai district (Khabarovsk territory), Russia
Entrepreneur, Master of Arts (Cultural management, University of Manchester), Association of Indigenous peoples of the North of the Khabarovsk
Ekaterina Sharova – Arkhangelsk, Russia and Oslo, Norway
Educator, Curator and Producer at the Arctic Art Institute
Moderator: Samantha McBeth – Canada
Arctic Youth Network Representative and Polar Educator
