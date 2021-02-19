The session on Feb 25 aims to inspire youth to pursue arts and traditional creative practices to become a new generation of cultural leaders. Speakers will speak of their own projects, lessons learned, and reflections on culture revitalization through Arctic arts.

Cultural Revitalization Through Arctic Arts

Thursday, February 25, 2020

11:00-12:00 EST/GMT-5

9:00-10:00 Yellowknife

12:00-13:00 Nain

17:00-18:00 Oslo

2:00-3:00 (next day) Khabarovsk

Online as a Live Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/4zvOqBg2j

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U65X1GjvRiiOR-F4M475Dw

Follow with #AYNSpeaks

Speakers

Jessica Winters – Nunatsiavut, NL, Canada

Painter, Printmaker and Textile Artist

Stanislav Tsymzhitov – Nanai, Nanai district (Khabarovsk territory), Russia

Entrepreneur, Master of Arts (Cultural management, University of Manchester), Association of Indigenous peoples of the North of the Khabarovsk

Ekaterina Sharova – Arkhangelsk, Russia and Oslo, Norway

Educator, Curator and Producer at the Arctic Art Institute

Moderator: Samantha McBeth – Canada

Arctic Youth Network Representative and Polar Educator

The Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series is presented with the help of Global Affaires Canada.

Cet évènement sera diffusé en anglais. Une transcription en français de la discussion sera disponible par la suite sur le site de Arctic Youth Network https://www.arcticyouthnetwork.org/

This is the final session of the Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series 2020-2021. If you have missed the previous webinars, you can find them online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbw2HrPIgyDhzWy2RJ2sHAg