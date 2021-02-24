The international virtual symposium "Asian Interests and the Path Forward in the New Arctic" was hosted by the Asia Program and Polar Institute of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars on February 8th and 9th, 2021.

In light of common interests and prospects for cooperation in the Arctic, this international virtual symposium convened representatives, scholars, and experts from Japan, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, and the United States to share their countries’ unique Arctic interests and policies.

The event recordings and the quotes for the symposium are available on the event webpage.

The event was co-sponsored by UArctic and is part of the activities of the UArctic Institute for Arctic Policy.