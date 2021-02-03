This survey is an integral part of the EU-PolarNet 2 project and aims to support an effective stakeholder engagement process feeding into the prioritisation of European Polar research. A second aim is to increase cooperation between the Polar research projects in the EU Polar Cluster coordinated by EU-PolarNet 2, but we hope to expand our cooperation beyond this cluster as well.
What information is gathered in this survey?
- Ongoing and planned stakeholder and rightholder engagement activities in European Arctic and Antarctic projects. This survey welcomes contributions from all projects working at Polar regions.
- Information for the update of the stakeholder map, developed in EU-PolarNet 1, including intermediaries.
How do your stake- and rightholders benefit from participation to this survey?
- A better coordination on engaging with stake- and rightholders in the EU Polar Cluster projects and beyond. This would lead into a better coordination and developing joint actions to avoid duplication and stakeholder fatigue.
- A respectful relationship between researchers and stake- and rightholders based on mutual respect. This is gained by ensuring that relationships that have already been established between researchers/research projects are respected and that new (research) activities will not interfere or negatively influence these relationships.
- To make sure that all the relevant stakeholders are engaged in prioritising European Polar Research actions.
How do we use the results?
- The results of the survey will be compiled into two public EU-PolarNet 2 public deliverables on first updating the stakeholder map and secondly on mapping the stakeholder activities. Both are EU-PolarNet 2 WP2 Stakeholder Involvement deliverables responsible by University of Oulu (UOULU), Finland (WP leader) and Netherlands Polar Programme under Dutch Research Council, Netherlands (NWO).
What is our definition of stakeholders?
- Our stakeholders are those who are potentially affected by or concerned about, interested in, important to, or having any influence on the Polar research agenda or will be end-users of Polar research outcomes. Stakeholders include a wide variety of public and private sectors including policy, business, governmental and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the wider society, including local and Indigenous peoples (right holders).
What is EU-PolarNet 2?
EU-PolarNet 2, Coordinating and Co-designing European research area, is a project (2020-24) funded by European Union's Horizon 2020 framework programme under grant agreement No 101003766. It is a European network of 25 partners to co-develop and advance European Polar Research actions and to give evidence-based advice to policymaking processes.
The ambition of EU-PolarNet 2 is to establish a sustainable and inclusive platform to co-develop and advance European Polar research actions and to give evidence-based advice to policymaking processes.
This platform will allow to further develop the coordination of Polar research actions in Europe and with overseas partners. By involving all relevant stake- and rightholders it will support the development of transdisciplinary and transnational Polar research actions of high societal relevance.
Direct link to the survey: https://link.webropolsurveys.com/S/1A704AA67318E583
More information: https://eu-polarnet.eu/
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us:
EU-PolarNet 2 Stakeholder Engagement leader Dr. Kirsi Latola, kirsi.latola@oulu.fi
EU-PolarNet 2 Stakeholder Guardian Dr. Annette Scheepstra, a.j.m.scheepstra@rug.nl