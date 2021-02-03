EU-PolarNet 2 invites European Polar research projects to take part to online survey on on-going and planned stakeholder and rightholder engagement in European Polar Research (Arctic and Antarctic). The survey is open until February 28 th , 2021 .

This survey is an integral part of the EU-PolarNet 2 project and aims to support an effective stakeholder engagement process feeding into the prioritisation of European Polar research. A second aim is to increase cooperation between the Polar research projects in the EU Polar Cluster coordinated by EU-PolarNet 2, but we hope to expand our cooperation beyond this cluster as well.

What information is gathered in this survey?

Ongoing and planned stakeholder and rightholder engagement activities in European Arctic and Antarctic projects. This survey welcomes contributions from all projects working at Polar regions.

Information for the update of the stakeholder map, developed in EU-PolarNet 1, including intermediaries.

How do your stake- and rightholders benefit from participation to this survey?

A better coordination on engaging with stake- and rightholders in the EU Polar Cluster projects and beyond. This would lead into a better coordination and developing joint actions to avoid duplication and stakeholder fatigue.

A respectful relationship between researchers and stake- and rightholders based on mutual respect. This is gained by ensuring that relationships that have already been established between researchers/research projects are respected and that new (research) activities will not interfere or negatively influence these relationships.

To make sure that all the relevant stakeholders are engaged in prioritising European Polar Research actions.

How do we use the results?

The results of the survey will be compiled into two public EU-PolarNet 2 public deliverables on first updating the stakeholder map and secondly on mapping the stakeholder activities. Both are EU-PolarNet 2 WP2 Stakeholder Involvement deliverables responsible by University of Oulu (UOULU), Finland (WP leader) and Netherlands Polar Programme under Dutch Research Council, Netherlands (NWO).

What is our definition of stakeholders?

Our stakeholders are those who are potentially affected by or concerned about, interested in, important to, or having any influence on the Polar research agenda or will be end-users of Polar research outcomes. Stakeholders include a wide variety of public and private sectors including policy, business, governmental and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the wider society, including local and Indigenous peoples (right holders).

What is EU-PolarNet 2?

EU-PolarNet 2, Coordinating and Co-designing European research area, is a project (2020-24) funded by European Union's Horizon 2020 framework programme under grant agreement No 101003766. It is a European network of 25 partners to co-develop and advance European Polar Research actions and to give evidence-based advice to policymaking processes.

The ambition of EU-PolarNet 2 is to establish a sustainable and inclusive platform to co-develop and advance European Polar research actions and to give evidence-based advice to policymaking processes.

This platform will allow to further develop the coordination of Polar research actions in Europe and with overseas partners. By involving all relevant stake- and rightholders it will support the development of transdisciplinary and transnational Polar research actions of high societal relevance.

Invitation letter (pdf).

Direct link to the survey: https://link.webropolsurveys.com/S/1A704AA67318E583

More information: https://eu-polarnet.eu/

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us:

EU-PolarNet 2 Stakeholder Engagement leader Dr. Kirsi Latola, kirsi.latola@oulu.fi

EU-PolarNet 2 Stakeholder Guardian Dr. Annette Scheepstra, a.j.m.scheepstra@rug.nl