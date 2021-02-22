Dear Colleagues,

The effects of rapid climate change are most striking in the circumpolar Arctic, shown in melting glaciers and sea ice, permafrost thaw, loss of land and changes in the environment, ecosystems, and human behavior and well-being. There are approximately seven million inhabitants in the Arctic, of whom around one million are Indigenous. Two thirds of Arctic residents live in settlements of more than 5000 people, and the same amount have their homes on the permafrost area. The Arctic is a sparely populated, but important part of the whole globe, as it reflects the immediate effects of climate warming, long-range transport of contaminants, the increase in human activities and migration, and existing and emerging infections, such as zoonotic diseases. The adaptation and mitigation strategies of local settlements and Indigenous peoples are essential for good living conditions, food safety, and quality of life. The multidisciplinary cross-sectorial pan-Arctic collaboration, co-producing knowledge and community-based participatory approach, are needed to reach these goals. The One Health paradigm is useful for improving the health and wellbeing of Arctic populations in seeking solutions to existing environmental threats and preparedness for future challenges and hazards.

