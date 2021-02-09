A Panel Discussion Sponsored by The John Sloan Dickey Center’s Institute of Arctic Studies at Dartmouth College , on Monday February 22, 4-5 PM ET.

Panelists

Mark Brzezinski ‘ 87, US Ambassador to Sweden (ret.), former Executive Director of the White House Arctic Executive Steering Committee and currently principal of Brzezinski Strategies

Melody B. Burkins GRAD '98, Associate Director, Dickey Center, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Studies, Governing Board, International Science Council (ISC)

Michael Sfraga, Director Polar Institute and Global Risk and Resilience Program, Wilson Center and Affiliate Faculty, University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center

Moderator

Ross A. Virginia, Director Dickey Center Institute of Arctic Studies, Myers Family Professor of Environmental Science, Environmental Studies Program, Global Fellow, Wilson Center Polar Institute

With climate as a central organizing principle of the new Biden Administration’s global approach, US-Arctic science, policy, and diplomacy are expected to take on increasing importance. As the poles warm, complex and intersecting issues of climate change, natural resource development, Arctic Ocean governance, Arctic Council cooperation, Indigenous Peoples’ rights, and US-Russia security become central to US-global interests. This panel of experts will discuss the many opportunities and challenges facing the Biden administration as it formulates a new US-Arctic strategy that highlights Alaska and our global responsibilities as an Arctic nation.

Co-sponsored by the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute and the UArctic Institute for Arctic Policy.

