The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) has launched a pan-Canadian challenge aiming to empower territorial communities to adapt innovative strategies to improve the lives of their residents by increasing food security.

CanNor is seeking innovative, community-led projects for local and Indigenous food production systems that address one or more of the following areas:

Food Production/Harvesting

Food Processing

Food Distribution/Transportation

Applications are being accepted until March 31, 2021, for innovative proposals that work in a northern or remote climate and can be deployed in one or more of the territories.

The challenge is open to not-for-profit associations, Indigenous governments, community-owned economic development corporations and other organizations, municipal governments, academic institutions and small- and medium-sized businesses. Applicants located outside of the territories may be eligible provided that they have a territorial partner and can demonstrate how the proposed innovation could benefit one or more of the territories.

The Northern Food Innovation Challenge has two phases:

Phase 1 – Launch and call for applications, open until March 31, 2021. In June, approximately eight applicants will be chosen to receive funding of up to $250,000 to launch a prototype of their project.

Phase 2: In 2023, up to three successful Phase 1 applicants will be chosen and announced as finalists. Each will be eligible for up to $1 million to scale and deploy their project in one or more of the territories.



The Northern Food Innovation Challenge is part of the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) Fund. NICI is a five-year program that supports community-led projects for local and Indigenous food production systems with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North.



Contact your local CanNor regional office or visit our the Northern Food Innovation Challenge website for more details, eligibility and how to apply.





The Northern Innovation Challenge is related to the work of the UArctic Thematic Network on Northern Food Security.