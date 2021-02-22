Organized on Tuesday 9 March, 2021 at 18:00 - 19:30 (UTC +1), the seminar brings together Indigenous health research experts from across the Circumpolar North to highlight and discuss the diversity and challenges found within and between different systems.

The need to establish systems to secure ethical research practices in the Arctic, especially as it pertains to Indigenous health research, is increasingly debated and discussed both within academia and among Indigenous peoples. Furthermore, ethical guidelines and specific systems for ethical review are becoming more common throughout the Indigenous world, both within and outside the Arctic. The recently established ethical review board for Sámi health research in Norway constitutes just one of such initiatives.

This seminar offers a great possibility to understand the overarching developments within the field, compare the strengths and weaknesses of different approaches, and learn from the experiences made across the Arctic. In the light of the Sámediggi (Sámi parliament in Sweden) now clearly calling for similar developments in the Swedish context, this seminar should be of much interest.

The seminar consists of short (5-10 minutes) presentations from different contexts followed by small group conversations and a moderated big group discussion/Q&A.

Organizer: Department of Epidemiology and Global Health, Várdduo – Centre for Sámi Research, Umeå University

The seminar will be held in English. Welcome to participate via:

Presenters from across the Arctic:

Denmark/Greenland

Christina V.L. Larsen. PhD, Centre for Public Health in Greenland, University of Southern Denmark & Greenland Centre for Health Research, University of Greenland

Sweden/Sápmi

Jon Petter Stoor, PhD, Department of Epidemiology and Global Health, Umeå University & Centre for Sámi Health Research, Department of Community Medicine, UiT – the Arctic University of Norway

United States

Katie Cueva, PhD, Center for Behavioral Health Research and Services, Institute of Social and Economic Research, University of Alaska Anchorage;

Elizabeth Rink, PhD, Department of Health and Human Development, Montana State University

Canada

Josée Lavoie, PhD, Ongomiizwin Research, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba;

Gwen Healey Akearok, PhD, Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre, Nunavut

Moderator:

Lena Maria Nilsson (deputy director, Várdduo, Centre for Sámi research, Umeå, Sweden)