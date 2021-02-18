A series of nine themed network events will be held between late February and March 2021, followed by 2 consolidation events to reflect on the findings and take initial steps towards establishing a Scotland-wide network dedicated to Arctic research.

You can register by following the links below:

  • Climate justice and Just Transitions 22nd February, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Mental and Physical Health 22nd February, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Environmental Pollution and Biodiversity 22nd February, 14:00 to 15:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Cultural Revitalization 1st March, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Engaging Local and Indigenous Communities 1st March, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Environmental Education 1st March, 14:00 to 15:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Sustainable Economic Growth/Blue Economy 8th March, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Geophysical Changes and Eroding Coastlines 8th March, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • Renewable Energy Technology 8th March, 14:00 to 15:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • 1st Consolidation Session 22nd March, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
  • 2nd Consolidation Session 22nd March, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here

We will hear from academics from multiple disciplines working on Arctic matters in Scotland. Attendees will be able to add their voice to the discussion on the direction of Scotland-Arctic research – and contribute to building a multidisciplinary network to strengthen Arctic-focused educational and research links in Scotland. The Series will conclude with two Consolidation Sessions held on 22nd March 2021.

UArctic Thematic Networks leads/members involved as speakers:

 

For more information visit the event website.

In case of any queries, please contact Dr Sennan Mattar at Sennan.Mattar@gcu.ac.uk