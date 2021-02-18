The Network Event Series is being organised by the Centre for Climate Justice at Glasgow Caledonian University in partnership with the University of Highlands and Islands , University of Aberdeen and UArctic, and supported by the Scottish Government.

A series of nine themed network events will be held between late February and March 2021, followed by 2 consolidation events to reflect on the findings and take initial steps towards establishing a Scotland-wide network dedicated to Arctic research.

We will hear from academics from multiple disciplines working on Arctic matters in Scotland. Attendees will be able to add their voice to the discussion on the direction of Scotland-Arctic research – and contribute to building a multidisciplinary network to strengthen Arctic-focused educational and research links in Scotland. The Series will conclude with two Consolidation Sessions held on 22nd March 2021.

In case of any queries, please contact Dr Sennan Mattar at Sennan.Mattar@gcu.ac.uk