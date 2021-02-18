A series of nine themed network events will be held between late February and March 2021, followed by 2 consolidation events to reflect on the findings and take initial steps towards establishing a Scotland-wide network dedicated to Arctic research.
You can register by following the links below:
- Climate justice and Just Transitions 22nd February, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Mental and Physical Health 22nd February, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Environmental Pollution and Biodiversity 22nd February, 14:00 to 15:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Cultural Revitalization 1st March, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Engaging Local and Indigenous Communities 1st March, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Environmental Education 1st March, 14:00 to 15:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Sustainable Economic Growth/Blue Economy 8th March, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Geophysical Changes and Eroding Coastlines 8th March, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- Renewable Energy Technology 8th March, 14:00 to 15:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- 1st Consolidation Session 22nd March, 10:00 to 11:30 GMT+0 – Click here
- 2nd Consolidation Session 22nd March, 12:00 to 13:30 GMT+0 – Click here
We will hear from academics from multiple disciplines working on Arctic matters in Scotland. Attendees will be able to add their voice to the discussion on the direction of Scotland-Arctic research – and contribute to building a multidisciplinary network to strengthen Arctic-focused educational and research links in Scotland. The Series will conclude with two Consolidation Sessions held on 22nd March 2021.
UArctic Thematic Networks leads/members involved as speakers:
- Dr Sennan D. Mattar, Vice-Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic, Centre for Climate Justice, Glasgow Caledonian University
- Professor Isabel C. Barrio, Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Herbivory, Agricultural University of Iceland
- Professor Arja Rautio, Member of the UArctic Thematic Network on Health and Well-being in the Arctic, University of Oulu
- Professor David Anderson, Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Circumpolar Archives, Folklore and Ethnography (CAFE), University of Aberdeen
- Dr.scient. Finn Danielsen, Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management, Nordic Foundation for Development and Ecology (NORDECO), Greenland/Denmark
- Professor Ilan Kelman, Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Natural Hazards, University of Agder; Institute for Risk & Disaster Reduction, University College London
- Professor Brooks Kaiser, Lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and Sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries, Department of Sociology, Environmental and Business Economics - University of Southern Denmark
For more information visit the event website.
In case of any queries, please contact Dr Sennan Mattar at Sennan.Mattar@gcu.ac.uk