The Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) is launching an international call for bids to host the International Directorate Office for the organisation starting January 2022. The deadline for bids is 31 May 2021.

APECS is the preeminent international and interdisciplinary organization for early career researchers with interests in Polar and Alpine regions and the wider Cryosphere. With the current funding agreements for the APECS International Directorate at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Potsdam coming to an end in January 2022, APECS is looking for a new host and potentially additional sponsor(s) starting 31 January 2022 or earlier.

The International Directorate of APECS serves as the main contact point for members and partners, coordinating the day-to-day management of the organisation, providing support for APECS activities, projects, and committees while also providing continuity and institutional memory of the dynamic organization. It currently includes one full-time position of an Executive Director and a half-time position of an Administrative Assistant.

Please contact the current APECS Executive Director Dr. Josefine Lenz (info@apecs.is) to express your interest before 31 March 2021, as well as for any questions you might have.

Read the full call with criteria and instructions here