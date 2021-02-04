The new standard of responsibility of residents in the Arctic zone (Russian Federation) in relations with the indigenous peoples living and carrying out traditional economic activities in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation was approved by the Order of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and came into force. A code of conduct for indigenous minorities is now recommended for companies. The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East will monitor and publish reports annually.

The standard includes a list of principles that are recommended for residents in relation to the indigenous peoples of the North. These include the following: promoting the sustainable development of the indogenous peoples, improving quality of life and preserving their original habitat; participation of indigenous peoples' representatives in decision-making process on issues affecting rights and interests in the development of natural resources in places of traditional residence and traditional economic activity; cooperation in improving the socio-economic situation; openness of the activities of the resident of the Arctic zone; minimization of the negative impact of the economic activity of the Arctic resident.

“For the first time in Russian practice, a document was developed with the participation of Public Council of the Arctic Zone, FADN of Russia (Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs), representatives of Arctic regions, RAIPON, Agency for the Development of Human Capital in the Far East and the Arctic. A document regulates the interaction of companies and indigenous peoples. This practice was previously regulated only at the international level. The standard establishes a list of principles for relations with the indigenous peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East of the Russian Federation. It is important that the interests of the indigenous peoples are respected in the development of territories, production and economic activities. We hope that although the standard is recommendatory in nature, it will be perceived by companies as a necessary condition for carrying out activities in the territories of indigenous minorities' traditional residence, ” said Grigory Ledkov, Senator of the Russian Federation, representative from the Legislative Assembly of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, President of RAIPON.

When preparing the standard, experience of companies operating in the Arctic regions was taken into account. Anfisa Nikiforova, Advisor to the Deputy Director of the Polar Division of Norilsk Nickel for Regional Policy and Regional Projects, said that support for the indigenous peoples living in the Arctic zone is one of the priority areas of the company. “Back in 2018, we approved a program for the socio-economic development of indigenous minorities. The program covers all spheres of life: education, health care, agricultural development, culture and tourism. In addition, to raise the level of young people education , we are implementing a targeted educational program, where 19 students have already been studying. In the near future, with the support of local government bodies, we will start building infrastructure facilities in settlements where the indigenous peoples of Taimyr live. We hope that the adopted standard will be implemented at all industrial enterprises of the Arctic zone, and the practice of Norilsk Nickel in interaction with indigenous peoples can become an example for others. "

At present, there are 102,000 (19 ethnic groups) indigenous people living in the Arctic region of the Russian Federation. According to the Far East Development corporation, currently 38 agreements have been concluded with the residents of the Arctic zone. Investors plan to implement projects on over 178.5 billion rubles and employ more than 4,380 people.

Source: http://www.raipon.info/info/news/4683/