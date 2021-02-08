The University of Eastern Finland is looking for two postdoctoral researchers to join the project "Land use as a modulator of land cover transitions and the ecosystem–atmosphere carbon balance".

The project Land use as a modulator of land cover transitions and the ecosystem–atmosphere carbon balance (LANDMOD) is associated with the Digital Geosciences Research Group at the University of Eastern Finland (Joensuu campus). The aim of the project is to unravel the impacts of land use on land cover changes and their consequences for the climate. We particularly look at reindeer management strategies as the type of land-use and focus on depicting land cover differences on wetlands. Our main objectives are 1) to contribute understanding of the rates, magnitudes and mechanisms of land cover changes under different reindeer management strategies and 2) to quantify how the differences in land cover reflect on the release and uptake of CO2 in a landscape level using Eddy Covariance technology. Besides estimating the impact of land use today, we will also estimate the influence of past land use on the cumulative carbon balance. With these approaches, the project will contribute understanding on how and why the rates and magnitudes of land cover transitions vary at high-latitudes in northern Fennoscandia, and how these feedback to the atmosphere.

In the project, we open two two-year postdoctoral researcher positions: a postdoctoral researcher position in Remote Sensing and a postdoctoral researcher position in Ecosystem-Atmosphere Biogeochemistry. Both postdoctoral researchers will take part in an international research team and collaborate with Timo Kumpula (University of Eastern Finland), Henni Ylänne (University of Eastern Finland / Lund University), Natascha Kljun (Lund University), Oliver Sonnentag (Université de Montréal), Christina Biasi (University of Eastern Finland) and Narasinha Shurpali (Natural Resources Institute Finland).

The application needs to be submitted no later than 25 February 2021 (by 24:00 Finnish time) using the electronic application form.

More info on the positions can be found in the call announcement (pdf).

For further information, please contact: Timo Kumpula (timo.kumpula@uef.fi) or Henni Ylänne (henni.ylanne@cec.lu.se)