On 19 th of March, the national conference on the topic "Water resources - the basis for global and regional projects for the development of Russia, Siberia and the Arctic in the XXI century" will be held at the Industrial University of Tyumen.

The conference will discuss issues of socio-economic development of regions, cities and rural settlements of Russia, improvement of efficiency of the natural, resource, labor and scientific potential of the Tyumen region, Siberia and the Arctic, promoting domestic products and services to new markets.

Students, graduate students, scientists and specialists are welcomed to participate.

The conference will focus on the following areas:

Water: problems and solutions

Technosphere security issues of Siberia and the Arctic in the XXI century

Design of settlements and urban planning of the XXI century in Siberia and the Arctic region

Problems of ecology and rational use of natural resources of Siberia and the Arctic.

Demographic processes management in Russia and abroad

Health protection under the development of Siberia and the Arctic

Project-based approach in managing the development of urban and rural settlements in Siberia

Land-utilization management and urban planning as the basis for the development of territories

It is planned to publish a collected papers based on the conference materials.

Applications can be submitted online https://forms.gle/d4ww1WrDp4UGRW3n8

The deadline to submit the application is on 1st of March.

The head of organizing committee:

Olga V. Sidorenko, Head of the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation

e-mail: sidorenkoov@tyuiu.ru