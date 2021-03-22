The post-meeting press release for the final SAO (Senior Arctic Officials) plenary meeting during the Icelandic Chairmanship is now live on the Arctic Council website: Arctic Council - Iceland’s final Senior Arctic Officials’ meeting marks a successful Chairmanship and hits record participation (arctic-council.org) .

The final SAO plenary meeting during the Icelandic Chairmanship has just concluded in Reykjavik and on screens across Arctic States and Observer countries. During its third and last plenary meeting, Iceland virtually hosted a record number of close to 200 registered delegates from the eight Arctic States and six Indigenous Permanent Participant organizations, as well as the Arctic Council’s six Working Groups and over thirty Observers. The three-day meeting reviewed finalized projects and explored ways forward for new initiatives introduced by the Icelandic Chairmanship.

