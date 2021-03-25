The University of the Arctic (UArctic) is a cooperative network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. UArctic promotes northern voices in the globalizing world, reflecting common values and interests across all eight Arctic states and among all northern peoples and cultures. UArctic promotes cultural diversity, language plurality and gender equality while highlighting the partnership between the region’s indigenous peoples and other northerners.
Two intern positions are open for the fall 2021: one at the UArctic International Secretariat (at the University of Lapland, Rovaniemi, Finland), and one at the UArctic Thematic Networks and Research Liaison Office (at the University of Oulu, Finland). There is a hope that by fall interns will be able to work in Finland, however the Covid-19 situation will be monitored constantly and possibility of distance internship can be discussed. The internship placements are supported by Danish Agency for Science and Higher Education.
For who?
The internship opportunity is open for student currently being enrolled or recent graduates (less than one year) under UArctic's north2north member institutions in the Kingdom of Denmark:
Denmark
Aalborg University
Aarhus University
Copenhagen Business School
Department of Sociology, Environmental and Business Economics, University of Southern Denmark
Roskilde University
University of Copenhagen
Technical University of Denmark
University College Copenhagen
Faroe Islands
University of the Faroe Islands
Greenland
Ilisimatusarfik / University of Greenland
Perorsaanermik Ilinniarfik / College of Social Education
Greenland Institute of Natural Resources
Successful candidates should have:
- excellent written and oral communication skills in English
- good ICT and social media skills (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
- experience in organizing and promoting events
- social skills for working in international and intercultural environment
- skills in photography are considered as an asset
- understanding and knowledge on Arctic issues
- ability to work independently, under leadership and with multiple tasks
- Educational background is not the first factor in selection procedure, however understanding of the Arctic issues (human, social, and environment) and knowledge on University of the Arctic are considered an asset. Supervision and tutoring on the new techniques and skills will be provided by UArctic.
Internship at UArctic Thematic Networks Office
University of Oulu/Thule Institute
Environmental Sciences Building
Linnanmaa campus
90014 University of Oulu
Finland
Contact: Vice-President Networks Kirsi Latola
Internship at Thematic Networks Office will be for 4 months (1.9- 31.12.2021).
What are the planned tasks?
Support the Thematic Networks and research liaison activities
Assisting in conference/ seminar/ meeting arrangements and planning (e.g. UArctic Congress in 2022)
Writing news stories about UArctic Thematic Networks and Research area related activities, including interviews for research highlights and stories,
Updating Thematic Networks and Research area websites
Assisting work in University of Oulu Arctic activities
Internship at UArctic International Secretariat
UArctic International Secretariat
Yliopistonkatu 8
96300 Rovaniemi
Finland
Contact: Manager of International Projects Pirkko Pulkkanen (secretariat@uarctic.org)
The UArctic International Secretariat is seeking a well-motivated individual for an internship position for five months (2.8-31.12.2021).
What are the planned tasks?
- writing news stories about events and activities in the Arctic
- updating the UArctic website, especially UArctic member information and study offerings
- maintaining our social media engagement
- assisting with promoting UArctic, in particular related to Danish, Greenlandic and Faroese member institutions
- assisting with data analysis and updates related to UArctic members and activities
- practical preparations of UArctic meetings and reports
When? What? How?
Internship period at UArctic international Secretariat is for 5 months (2.8-31.12.2021),
and at the UArctic Thematic Networks Office for 4 months (1.9-31.12.2021).
Applicant is responsible of finding housing independently during the internship placement and needs to have a valid travel insurance for the duration of internship.
Grant for the one internship: 1 466€/ month plus 500€ will be given to travelling expenses.
Application deadline: May 1, 2021.
Required documents: Application and CV has to be sent to secretariat@uarctic.org
Please indicate clearly, which position you are interested in applying.
Decisions will be communicated by the end of May.