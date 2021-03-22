Northern Arctic Federal University (Arkhangelsk, North-West Russia) is pleased to announce the II International PhD School “Russia in the Arctic Dialogue: Local and Global Context” to be held online on 12-20 June, 2021 as a side event of the X International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences (ICASS Х).

The aim of the International PhD School is to provide young scholars from Arctic and non-Arctic countries with the knowledge about the Russian Arctic strategy and large-scale industrial and environmental projects as well as facilitate international collaboration in studying and discussing contemporary issues of the Arctic Region in global context.

The School participants will have an opportunity to share their research projects with experts and discuss a vast scope of current issues of the Arctic within the 5 thematic modules:

Russian Arctic agenda 2035;

Logistics and transport systems in the Arctic;

Environmental challenges and risk management in the Arctic;

Local communities in the changing region environment;

Geopolitics and international relations in the Arctic.

Application call is opened until 12th April 2021. The prospective participants are asked to fill in the application form and upload their CVs and thesis abstracts.

More information is available on the School web-page https://narfu.ru/en/studies/arcticschool/