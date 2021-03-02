University of Oulu, Luleå University of Technology and UiT The Arctic University of Norway has worked together to promote academic work-related mobility in northern Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

The best achievements are increased, intensified and insightful collaboration among the Arctic Five universities. In aim to identify, understand and find solutions for joint cross-border academic labor-based mobility challenges there is need to gain an in-depth understanding of complexities relative to the situation. Universities in the region are such a valuable resource as they function as central RDI facilitators in the region in collaboration with various stakeholders both from public and private sectors and also create jobs that are core for the Nordic welfare society. Read more about Arctic Five at the The Arctic Five website.

The project kick-off took place in Oulu as a side-event of the UArctic congress in 2018 with more than 500 people involved and the closing event the Academic North Summit 2020 was arranged entirely online – with confidence. The SUMMIT was a real highlight at the end of project. All the speeches from ministry level addresses to project participants from different countries showed how important the Arctic North region is for us who live here as well as others who are not yet here. The actors got a clear understanding how important it is to continue the co-operation across borders and promote mobility on all levels.

During the project it was interesting to learn about the best practices and how recruitment really is done as well as what kind of needs there exists in aim to make it more feasible.

The full article is available on the Interreg Nord website.

For more information about the project "Academic (Un)employment and Mobility in the Arctic North – A Joint Socially Responsible Approach" visit the project website.

The project is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Gender in the Arctic Knowledge Production.