This presentation is intended to explore Japan’s role in the age of fraying international order. It first analyses the dominant trends and issues in the contemporary world: in particular, the dismaying performance of the advanced democracies, the rise of the authoritarian regimes, as well as the Sino-American hegemonic rivalries. Then it moves on to review the current state of Japan and consider the implications for Japan’s expected international role, before concluding on the potential for Japan-US-Europe cooperation.



Ken Endo (遠藤 乾) is Professor of International Politics, School of Law & Dean of the Graduate School of Public Policy, Hokkaido University, Sapporo. He is also Part-time Professor Global Governance Programme, EU-ASIA Project, European University Institute (EUI).

