Stockholm University invites applications for a PhD student in atmospheric science and oceanography, focusing on Arctic climate processes. This full-time, four-year position will be located in Stockholm, Sweden.

The successful candidate will participate in an international research environment focusing on understanding processes that change the properties of airmasses as they are transported into and out of the Arctic. The research includes analysis of observations in combinations with models to understand time-scales of the processes involved and to develop, suggest, and implement modification in models to better capture these processes.

Applications should include:

Applicant’s contact details and personal data;

Highest degree;

Applicant’s language skills;

Contact details for two to three references;

Cover letter;

Curriculum vitae, including degrees and other completed courses, work experience, and a list of degree projects/theses;

Project proposal/research proposal describing:

- Why you are interested in the project,

- Why and how you wish to complete the project, and

- What makes you suitable for the project;

Degree certificates and grades confirming that applicant meets the general and specific entry requirements (no more than six files); and

Degree projects/theses (no more than six files).

Application deadline: 22 March 2021.

For more information, including qualifications, go to: Complete position description.

For questions, contact: Gunilla Svensson.