Funded by International Arctic Science Committee ( IASC) in collaboration with EU-PolarNet , the online workshop titled "Co-creating Arctic research together with indigenous right-holders" will take place on 23 March 2021 as part of the Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 .

Organised by Saami Council and researchers from various institutions, the workshop will be held online on 23 March at 18-21 GMT (19-22h CET)

The interdisciplinary workshop will discuss experiences of the development of co-creating research projects with a special focus on the Indigenous perspectives. The participators will provide answers to the following questions. What are their experiences in the co-creation process of the development of research projects? How can this process be improved and who needs to be involved in this (Indigenous communities and organisations, research organisations, funding agencies etc.)? Do we need a paradigm change e.g. develop a way how the science community together with funders could be partners with the indigenous communities in order to support these communities in developing their own research needs?

The program of the workshop:

18:00 – 18:10 Opening statements and introduction by Elle Merete Omma (Saami Council)

Topic 1: Towards ‘sustainable knowledge’ – Why should we cooperate?

Moderator: Thora Herrmann (Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research / German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research)

18:15 – 18:25 Input: Anders Oskal (International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry)

18:25 – 18:35 Input: Evon Peter (University of Alaska Fairbanks)

18:35 – 18:50 Panel discussion

18:50 – 19:00 Conclusion: Britt Kramvig (Arctic University of Norway)

19:00 – 19:10 Break

Topic 2: Challenges and innovations in co-creation – Shared experiences

Moderator: Stephan Dudeck (European University at St. Petersburg)

19:15– 19:22 Input: Stanislav Ksenofontov (University of Northern Iowa)

19:22 – 19:29 Input: Roza Laptander (Universität Hamburg)

19:29 – 19:36 Input: Zoia Ravna (Arctic University of Norway)

19:36 – 19:43 Input: Anna-Sofie Hurup Skjervedal (International Arctic Hub)

19:43 – 19:50 Input: Hugues Lantuit (Alfred Wegener Institute)

19:50 – 20:00 Panel discussion

20:00 – 20:10 Break

Topic 3: Looking forward – Recommendations regarding the design and funding of collaborative projects

Moderator: Nina Döring (Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies)

20:15 – 20:20 Input: Annette Scheepstra (University of Groningen)

20:20 – 20:25 Input: Pitseolak Pfeifer (Inuit Solutions)

20:25 – 20:30 Input: Ana Maria Stan (EU Commission) TBC

20:30 – 20:50 Panel discussion

20:50 – 21:00 Wrap up and goodbye: Gertrude Saxinger (Austrian Polar Research Institute)

Chat moderator: Vilena Valeeva (Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies)

