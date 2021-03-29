For its special issue about "Indigenous People and Sustainable Development in the Arctic" the journal Sustainability is looking for innovative papers that analyze the dynamics of Indigenous sustainable development in Arctic and sub-Arctic regions.

Empirical work of every variety, including case studies, comparative reviews (that involve different countries, disciplines, or sustainable development challenges), and surveys are welcomed. Conceptual papers that propose new theory, or reveal innovative ways to address cultural differences, power dynamics, social justice within development discourse are also invited to be submitted. Through this Special Issue, Sustainability intends to demonstrate that the sustainable development of the Arctic requires the deliberate inclusion of cultural sustainability and recognition of Indigenous collective rights to land, health, education, and preferred ways of living.

The deadline for manuscript submission is December 31, 2021.

Find more information about the journal and this call here.