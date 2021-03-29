Newly appointed Vice-President Academic of the University of the Arctic, Dr. Diane Hirshberg is honoured by the University of Alaska Anchorage through an enlightening article.

In this interview, Dr. Diane Hirshberg highlights the important role played by UArctic when it comes to cooperation within the Arctic region. She emphasizes the necessity for Northern people to work together in order to produce knowledge specific to the area which can then become a bridge between local communities and researchers.

According to her, the common Northern identity is primordial as there is a high number of similarities between Northern communities. Therefore, working on issues that are inherent to the Arctic such as preserving indigenous knowledge and culture or mental health, could benefit the entire area.

Interdisciplinary collaboration appears as a powerful tool and through the Thematic Networks implemented by UArctics, innovative ways of thinking about the North can emerge.

