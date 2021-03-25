The University of the Arctic (UArctic) and its Arctic Sustainable Art and Design Thematic Network (ASAD) are pleased to announce the winners of its first annual photo competition. The inaugural theme of the competition in 2021 was Arctic Polarities.

The theme focussed on challenging stereotypes and presenting contemporary visualizations that embrace democratic and inclusive ways of seeing the Arctic and the North. The chosen winners all embrace this element of polarity, showing interesting contrasts and contradictions in both the subject matter and artistic representation. A total of 75 photos were submitted from 27 different photographers.

The winners in the staff category are:

1st Place: Thomas Chung (University of Alaska Anchorage, Assistant Professor of Painting)

Photo series: Arctic Sea Ice, 2017, Under the Glacier, 2017 Whale, 2016

Mikhail Sinitcyn's submission was the strongest in the competition with a clear theme, artistic originality and expression as well as technical implementation in balance.

2nd place:- Antti Stöckell (University of Lapland, Faculty of Art and Design, Artist, Art Educator, University Lecturer)

Photo series: Light of Snow and Fire in the Arctic Winter Nights (2021)

The winners in the student category are:

1st place: Mikhail Sinitcyn (University of Lapland, Master’s Degree Student in Social Sciences, Tourism research (TourCIM), Outdoor Photographer)

Photo series: Human-Nature World, Incision, Crossing the Wilderness, Tree and Human (2021)

Thomas Chung's photo series conveys UArctic values, the theme of polarities and concern for Arctic nature.

2nd place (tie):

Esa Pekka Isomursu (University of Lapland, Faculty of Art and Design, Doctoral Candidate in the NACER Team)

Photo: Double attraction (2019)

Sarah Theresa Heller (Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS), Nordic Master of Cold Climate Engineering)

Photo series: Summer Skate, Summer Sled, Arctic Summer (2020)

See the gallery here.