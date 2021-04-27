Registration is open for the 2021 Meeting of the Assembly of UArctic held online on May 14th, prior to the start of the 2021 UArctic Congress.

Co-hosted by Icelandic members of UArctic, Agricultural University of Iceland, Bifröst University, Hólar University, Iceland University of the Arts, Reykjavik University, University of Akureyri, University Centre of the Westfjords, and the University of Iceland, welcome member representatives to participate in the online 2021 Assembly Meeting.

Register here.

On May 14th the meeting will start at 9:00 am (UTC/GMT Iceland time) with welcoming addresses, followed by a brief overview of UArctic and some of its activities during the "UArctic Today" session.

The Assembly's business agenda will be handled in subsequent sessions, at which time the Officers of the Assembly will present each agenda item, share the voting results and confirm the final decisions. The full meeting agenda can be viewed here.

The entire Assembly meeting will be recorded, and made available on the Assembly meeting webpage for members to view at a later date/time.

The UArctic Congress 2021 takes place May 15-18, 2021 primarily online with limited local participation in Reykjavik, Iceland for the opening and closing plenaries. The event is hosted by all UArctic higher education members in Iceland.

We look forward to seeing many members - virtually - in Reykjavik in May!