Currently scheduled to be held in Incheon, the Republic of Korea, from September 27 to 29, 2021 by the Korea Polar Research Institute , this year's International Symposium on Polar Sciences will be accepting abstracts submissions from April 12 to May 9, 2021.

With "Responding to Climate Crisis: Contributions of Polar Science and Technology” as its overarching theme, the symposium invites papers that examine:

- Polar climate science in the context of global climate crisis;

- Cryosphere evolution and sea-level change;

- Sea ice and polar oceans in rapid transition;

- A paleoclimate perspective on climatic and environmental extremes;

- Integrated study of subglacial Antarctic lake ecosystems; and

- Technological advances enabling new polar science.

Abstracts will be accepted for oral and poster presentations, and all submissions must be in English. Important dates are as follows:

- Abstract Submission: April 12 - May 9, 2021

- Notification of Abstract Acceptance: June 2021

- ISPS 2021: September 27-29, 2021

Please note that the symposium might have to be held online due to the current global health situation.

More information about the symposium here.