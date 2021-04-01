With "Responding to Climate Crisis: Contributions of Polar Science and Technology” as its overarching theme, the symposium invites papers that examine:
- Polar climate science in the context of global climate crisis;
- Cryosphere evolution and sea-level change;
- Sea ice and polar oceans in rapid transition;
- A paleoclimate perspective on climatic and environmental extremes;
- Integrated study of subglacial Antarctic lake ecosystems; and
- Technological advances enabling new polar science.
Abstracts will be accepted for oral and poster presentations, and all submissions must be in English. Important dates are as follows:
- Abstract Submission: April 12 - May 9, 2021
- Notification of Abstract Acceptance: June 2021
- ISPS 2021: September 27-29, 2021
Please note that the symposium might have to be held online due to the current global health situation.
More information about the symposium here.