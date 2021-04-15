The 2021 Academy, with the title New and Emerging Trends of Arctic Governance, Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Science, is planned to take place in 15-21 November 2021 in the Barents Region and Sapmi, including sessions in Rovaniemi, Enontekiö, and Inari (Finland), and in Kautokeino, and Kirkenes (Norway).

This is the first Call for papers for established researchers and early-career scientists, particularly PhD candidates and post-docs, with different academic backgrounds to participate and present their work in the 2021 Calotte Academy. Applications should be submitted online at https://calotte-academy.com. The deadline for applications — which should include an abstract (ca. 250-350 words) and a short letter of intent — for PhD candidates and post-docs is 30 September 2021.

Read the call here.

For more information please contact with PhD Candidate Gerald Zojer (gerald.zojer@ulapland.fi)and PhD Candidate Salla Kalliojärvi (skallioj@gmail.com)