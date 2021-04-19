China & the Arctic: A View to 2050 is a two-day symposium to take place at the University of Hong Kong and online, April 22-23, 2021.

The symposium will include a discussion panel on Hong Kong's Arctic Connections on Thursday 22 April (16:30-17:45 HKT). The panel features scholars and practitioners in Hong Kong with a wide range of polar experiences and plans, from sailing and rowing the Northwest Passage to guiding Chinese tourists in Antarctica. For more information about the panel see the panel flyer.

Friday 23 April (09:30 - 17:30 HKT) is a full day of science sessions featuring presentations on both the natural and social sciences from researchers largely based in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

For more information please visit the symposium website.

This event is part of the UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic.