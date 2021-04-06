The Office of Undergraduate Studies of the University of the Arctic is pleased to offer again its online courses available to students from UArctic member institutions.

The following core courses are available:

CS 100: Introduction to the Circumpolar World – Hosted by Trent University – Start date: June 16 to July 27th, 2021

This term we are pleased to offer 1 additional courses that will be hosted by Trent University, Canada:

GEOG 2811H – International North & Arctic Council – Start date: May 5 – June 11th, 2021

Introduces students to the international politics of the circumpolar region and concludes with a unique simulation of the Arctic Council at which students are challenged to develop real-life scenarios and to play the role of diplomatic and reach consensus on difficult areas of Arctic public policy.



The course is delivered online and each course is worth 6 ECTS, or 3 credit units at most North American institutions. The language of instruction is English, except for the Advanced Inuktitut Inuit Language Course. Where applicable, tuition and other fees are charged only by a student’s home institution. Credit will be recorded at the offering institution and may be transferred to a student’s home institution after completion of the course.



Please be reminded that students must submit their registration forms to their home institution for approval in order to obtain their credits.



Submit all completed registration forms for your students directly to: circumpolarstudies@trentu.ca please encrypt your email for the protection of sensitive information.

The registration deadline is May 1st 2021 as it is part of the Summer term May - July 2021.