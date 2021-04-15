At the opening of the conference, the rector of NSII Dmitry Dubrov, President of the Arctic University Lars Kullerud and Chair of the General Assembly of the University of the Arctic Liisa Holmberg made a welcoming speech.
The conference was attended by schoolchildren, student youth, graduate students, teachers, scientists, experts, specialists, public and political figures.
This year, eight scientific directions brought together more than two hundred participants from Russia and abroad to discuss and solve strategic problems of the Arctic. The main focus was on information technology, permafrost research, mining, health and environmental research. All these and other important areas were presented at the conference.
The geography of the conference is Finland (University of Helsinki), United States of America (Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering), Great Britain (Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge).
13 institutions were represented:
- Norilsk (Norilsk State Industrial Institute)
- Research Institute of Agriculture and Ecology of the Arctic
- Joint Directorate ("Taimyr Reserves")
- Dudinka (Taimyr College)
- Arkhangelsk (Northern Arctic Federal University)
- Surgut (Surgut State Pedagogical University)
- Yakutsk (Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University)
- Krasnoyarsk (Siberian Federal University)
- Moscow (Lomonosov Moscow State University)
- Expert Center - Arctic Development Project Office
- Research Institute of Building Physics
- Russian Academy of Architecture and Building Sciences
- Saint Petersburg (Saint Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering)
- Biysk (Shukshin Altai State Humanitarian and Pedagogical University)
- Krasnodar (Trubilin Kuban State Agrarian University)