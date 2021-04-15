The International Arctic Conference "8+" (IAC 8+) was held in the Norilsk State Industrial Institute on April 07 - 09, 2021.

At the opening of the conference, the rector of NSII Dmitry Dubrov, President of the Arctic University Lars Kullerud and Chair of the General Assembly of the University of the Arctic Liisa Holmberg made a welcoming speech.

The conference was attended by schoolchildren, student youth, graduate students, teachers, scientists, experts, specialists, public and political figures.

This year, eight scientific directions brought together more than two hundred participants from Russia and abroad to discuss and solve strategic problems of the Arctic. The main focus was on information technology, permafrost research, mining, health and environmental research. All these and other important areas were presented at the conference.

The geography of the conference is Finland (University of Helsinki), United States of America (Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering), Great Britain (Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge).

13 institutions were represented: