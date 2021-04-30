The invited speakers from Czechia, Iceland and Norway will offer their scientific perspectives on the current stage of climate change in the region of Arctic and related consequences for fauna/flora and overall development of the area. One of the key objectives of the seminar is also to underscore crucial role of science in tackling negative effects of climate change in the Arctic and show importance of international cooperation in this endeavour.
Isabel C. Barrio, the lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Herbivory will give a presentation where she will be talking about the network as an example of coordinating research across the Arctic.
For more information see the webinar website.