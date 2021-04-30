The Czech Embassy in Oslo together with Agricultural University of Iceland invite you to join the virtual seminar devoted to the impacts of climate change in the Arctic. The seminar will be held on Friday 30th April from 15:00 to 16:15 (UTC+2) through MS Teams platform hosted by the Agricultural University of Iceland.

The invited speakers from Czechia, Iceland and Norway will offer their scientific perspectives on the current stage of climate change in the region of Arctic and related consequences for fauna/flora and overall development of the area. One of the key objectives of the seminar is also to underscore crucial role of science in tackling negative effects of climate change in the Arctic and show importance of international cooperation in this endeavour.

Isabel C. Barrio, the lead of the UArctic Thematic Network on Herbivory will give a presentation where she will be talking about the network as an example of coordinating research across the Arctic.

Agenda webinar (pdf)

For more information see the webinar website.