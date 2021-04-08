UiT The Arctic University of Norway , Academia Borealis - The Academy of Sciences and Letters of Northern Norway, and Tromsø Research Foundation welcome nominations for The International Mohn Prize for Outstanding Research Related to the Arctic (The Mohn Prize).

The Mohn Prize, which carries a cash award of 2 million NOK (approximately 195 000 €), is awarded biennially.

The prize is awarded to an individual or to a research group who has published excellent research related to the Arctic, who holds a leading position internationally in his/her/their field of research, and who has brought to light groundbreaking new knowledge related to nature and/or culture in the Arctic.

Nominees for the prize will be evaluated by an international scientific committee.

The recipient of the Mohn Prize will be announced in October 2021, and the award ceremony will take place in Tromsø in early 2022.

You are hereby invited (or your society or institution) to nominate candidates for the Mohn Prize 2022.

Nominations should be submitted using the nomination form available here.

The deadline for nominations is the 31st of July 2021.