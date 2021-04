The PEEX (Pan-Eurasian Experiment Programme ) HQ is organizing an Online Meeting on 28 April 2021, starting at 12:30 of Helsinki time.

The main aims of this meeting are (1) to introduce some latest research results on PEEX domain, (2) to discuss future activities and (3) the next PEEX Science Conference 2022.

Academician Markku Kulmala, University of Helsinki , INAR, will give the keynote talk.

For more information and to register please visit the PEEX meeting website

The PEEX meeting is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub.