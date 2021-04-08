The aim of this PhD project is to increase the systems understanding of plant–soil interactions and provide quantitative data on their impact on key biogeochemical processes in permafrost systems. A detailed research plan will be developed by the student and supervisors in the first months of the thesis work and may involve field campaigns, laboratory experiments, and modelling.

To meet the general entry requirements for this position, the applicant must have completed a second-cycle degree and completed courses equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits, of which 60 credits must be in the second cycle, or have otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or elsewhere. In order to meet the specific entry requirements, at least 45 of the credits at the second cycle must be in one of the natural sciences (biology, chemistry, Earth sciences, physics, or meteorology) including a 30-credit thesis project. The applicant should also have 30 credits in other natural science subjects different from the major.

Applicants should have a strong interest in permafrost environments and the biogeochemical processes that control greenhouse gas fluxes in these systems. A background in e.g., environmental sciences, biology, geology, or geography would be highly suitable. Collaborative skills and proficiency in English are required.



Applications must be submitted online and include:

Applicant’s contact details and personal data;

Highest degree earned;

Language skills;

Contact information for two to three references;

Cover letter describing interest for this position;

Curriculum vitae, including degrees and other completed courses, work experience, and a list of degree projects/theses;

Degree certificates and grades confirming that applicant meets the general and specific entry requirements (no more than six files);

Optional letters of recommendation (no more than six files); and

Degree projects/theses (no more than six files).

Application deadline: 23 April 2021.

For more information and to apply, go to: Complete position description.

For questions, contact: Birgit Wild.