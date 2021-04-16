Registration is now open UArctic Congress 2021 . Find out more, including the full program on the new event site .

UArctic Congress 2021 takes place May 15-18, 2021 primarily online with limited local participation in Reykjavik, Iceland for the opening and closing plenaries. The event is hosted by all UArctic higher education members in Iceland.

The Congress is part of Iceland’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council and organized in conjunction with the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting. The themes of the Congress follow from the Icelandic chairmanship's priorities

Arctic Marine Environment - Climate and Green Energy Solutions

People and Communities in the Arctic

UArctic a platform of joint education and research

The UArctic Congress 2021 brings together institutional leaders, indigenous representatives, academics, scientists and students from around the Circumpolar North and beyond. It is an excellent platform for all UArctic members to engage with each other and promote cooperation in circumpolar science and higher education. Together with partners, policy makers and other actors, the UArctic Congress strives to take the Arctic agenda forward by creating and strengthening collaborations that produce new findings and solutions for the future of the Arctic.

Contact congress@uarctic.org if for any questions. We look forward to see you all - virtually - in Reykjavik next month!