The webinar series will take place from April 28th to June 3rd and will be held on different dates depending on each country. Norway, the United States of America, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Canada, Russia, Sweden and Iceland will indeed have the opportunity to follow this webinar on a timetable that suits their location.

Climate change can already be seen and felt in the Arctic and everyday life there. In addition to mitigation, also adaptation to climatic changes is important so that people can live, work, and prosper in the North also in the future.



The “Arctic Network for Climate Adaptation and Food Security (ACAF)” project is coordinated by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) and funded by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland. The ACAF project’s purpose is to promote international cooperation on climate adaptation and to gather good practices on climate change adaptation from different Arctic countries.



In Spring and early Summer 2021, ACAF organizes a series of online workshops, where researchers and other actors working on climate adaptation can learn about climate adaptation in other countries, exchange ideas, spread Arctic climate resilience expertise and create new contacts. In each bilateral event, researchers and organizations working on climate adaptation from the country “visited” and from Finland will present their work and participate in group discussions. Themes include but are not limited to food security, nature-based tourism, forestry, fisheries and aquaculture, and reindeer herding, and their adaptation to climate change.

The webinar series will be held online in Zoom. The language of the webinars is English, but interpretation between Russian and English will be available for the event with Russia.

More information and registration here.

For further questions please contact Ilona Mettiäinen.