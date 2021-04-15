The online webinar titled "Winners and Losers from Rapid Arctic Change", presented by Frances Ulmer, Senior Fellow, Harvard Belfer Center, will take place on 20 April 2021 at 4:00-5:00 p.m. EDT (UTC -4).

Change in the Arctic is happening very quickly, driven by both climate change and international interest in the region as it becomes more accessible. Fran will talk about what’s changing, and how those changes are altering ecosystems and impacting people in the Arctic and beyond.

Frances Ulmer is a senior fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center. She has served in a variety of capacities, including: Chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska’s Lieutenant Governor, state legislator, mayor of Juneau, Alaska, professor, lawyer, research director, special advisor to the State Department on the Arctic and Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission. She has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wisconsin, and has been a visiting professor at Stanford, and at Harvard’s Institute of Politics. She has lectured internationally on Arctic issues from Antarctica to the North Pole.

Sponsored by the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding and the Institute of Arctic Studies, Dartmouth College. Made possible by the Class of 1950.

More information: Webinar Webpage