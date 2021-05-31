“A Call to Action on Methane – an international dialogue hosted by the Global Methane Initiative” event will take place on June 3, 2021, 8:00-10:30 am EDT (‍UTC -‍4‍) .

The event will raise international awareness of the critical need to reduce methane emissions emphasize the importance of taking urgent action. Speakers will emphasize the many opportunities that are readily available worldwide, and highlight how the public and private sectors can take action to achieve health and climate benefits. The event will also celebrate the renewal of the Global Methane Initiative’s charter for another 10 years.

In addition to Keynote speeches from influential leaders, the event will also feature an industry panel discussion with leading global experts in the biogas and oil and gas sectors. Please visit this link to register: https://www.globalmethane.org/calltoaction/index.aspx. Upon registration, you will be invited to submit a question for the industry panelists.

Check out the Preliminary Agenda for the list of influential guest speakers.

This event is free and open to all. If you have any questions or would like additional information about the event, please send an email at asg@globalmethane.org.